Air Quality Sensor Modules for 6 Gases and VOCs

7 Series Air Quality Sensors with sensitivity in the ppb range

Air Quality Sensors with sensitivity in the ppb range

Now there are Electrochemical Sensors for monitoring low levels of CO, NO2, O3, SO2, NO or H2S gases. There are also reliable PID sensors for measuring VOCs.

The ppb sensitivity of these sensors makes them the best available.”
— Fei Shen
SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There now are Electrochemical Sensors for monitoring low levels of CO, NO2, O3, SO2, NO or H2S gases (key contributors to poor air quality). There are also reliable PID sensors for measuring VOCs. The gas sensors are designed for air quality monitoring to measure the low-concentration CO, NO2, O3, SO2, NO or H2S gas with ultra-high resolutions. The design optimizes the sensor sensitivity, accuracy and long-term stability and enables the sensor to detect variations at parts per billion (ppb) levels.

The PID Sensors are designed for the detection of a wide variety of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In general, any compound with ionization energy (IE) lower than that of the lamp photons can be measured. Based on its proprietary ultraviolet (UV) lamp technology, Senovol PID sensors have the advanced features of high UV outputs, and long lamp life spans.

