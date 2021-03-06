Middlesex Barracks/VCOR & RFA violation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21A300850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of

Release

ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/5/21 at approximately 0735 hours, Troopers were

notified of a potential violation an Abuse Prevention Order and violation of

Conditions of Release. Subsequent investigation revealed Ivan Alcide had

contacted an individual, which violated an Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions

of Release in place. Alcide was cited and released for the violations Alcide was ordered

to appear on 03/17/21 at 0800 at Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Casey Ross

