Middlesex Barracks/VCOR & RFA violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300850
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of
Release
ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/5/21 at approximately 0735 hours, Troopers were
notified of a potential violation an Abuse Prevention Order and violation of
Conditions of Release. Subsequent investigation revealed Ivan Alcide had
contacted an individual, which violated an Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions
of Release in place. Alcide was cited and released for the violations Alcide was ordered
to appear on 03/17/21 at 0800 at Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov