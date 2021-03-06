Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/VCOR & RFA violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A300850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                      

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of

Release

 

ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide                                               

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/5/21 at approximately 0735 hours, Troopers were

notified of a  potential violation an Abuse Prevention Order and violation of

Conditions of Release. Subsequent investigation revealed Ivan Alcide had

contacted an individual, which violated an Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions

of Release in place. Alcide was cited and released for the violations Alcide was ordered

to appear on 03/17/21 at 0800 at Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 0800 hours         

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

