Westminster Barracks/ Stolen Snowmobile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B100908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/6/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glebe Mountain Rd, Windham, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Todd Barros

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saybrook, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/6/21, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen snowmobile from Tara Barros that her husband's snowmobile was stolen from their snowmobile trailer at approximately 0930 hours on 3/4/21. The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F. The subjects arrived at the house in a gold SUV in which three people got out of, two males and a female. One male was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves.

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

