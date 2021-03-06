Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Stolen Snowmobile

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B100908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 3/6/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glebe Mountain Rd, Windham, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED:                                               

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Todd Barros

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saybrook, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/6/21, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen snowmobile from Tara Barros that her husband's snowmobile was stolen from their snowmobile trailer at approximately 0930 hours on 3/4/21. The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F. The subjects arrived at the house in a gold SUV in which three people got out of, two males and a female. One male was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves.

 

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

