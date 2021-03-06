Westminster Barracks/ Stolen Snowmobile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B100908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/6/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glebe Mountain Rd, Windham, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Todd Barros
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saybrook, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/6/21, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen snowmobile from Tara Barros that her husband's snowmobile was stolen from their snowmobile trailer at approximately 0930 hours on 3/4/21. The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F. The subjects arrived at the house in a gold SUV in which three people got out of, two males and a female. One male was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves.
Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.