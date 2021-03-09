SendaRide Announces Correll Newest Advisory Board Member

"I look forward to doing my part to advance SendaRide’s critical work providing transportation solutions for underserved and medically fragile populations.” ~Julie Correll

Julie Correll joins SendaRide Board

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendaRide, a leading door-to-door concierge transportation service for the healthcare industry, announces Julie Correll as the newest member of their Advisory Board.

For more than 30 years, Julie Correll has been a proven legal and executive leader with a wide-range of experience providing counsel and support to corporate legal departments and management teams at large public companies and middle-market private employers.

Correll was Chief Compliance Officer and HIPAA Privacy Officer at LogistiCare Solutions, LLC (now ModivCare) the nation’s largest manager of NEMT programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. During her tenure with LogistiCare, she served as the Associate General Counsel and Ethics & Compliance Officer and established the company’s first comprehensive corporate Compliance function, including forming and chairing the company’s compliance committees.

“As a compliance professional, I’ve been aware for some time that SendaRide’s innovative platform and curated service delivery model consistently exceed the highest industry standards for caring, safe, and timely access to crucial healthcare and social services. I’m therefore thrilled and honored to join SendaRide’s Advisory Board, and look forward to doing my part to advance SendaRide’s critical work providing transportation solutions for underserved and medically fragile populations.”

Prior to joining LogistiCare, Correll counseled startups and established middle-market and small private companies, where she provided executives with a full scope of legal and business advice and expertise with a focus on ensuring compliance with safety, environmental, and employment laws and regulations.

She currently serves as Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer at Surescripts, LLC, a healthcare information network that provides and enables 20 billion electronic prescriptions and other healthcare transactions annually.

“We are excited to have Julie Correll join the SendaRide Advisory Board,” said Laura Fleet, CEO of SendaRide. “Julie brings a unique perspective to our board with years of experience which will help propel our growth. Her strong background is a great asset to our advisory board as we continue to expand geographically in this fast-paced industry. Our mission is to provide the best transportation experience and courier solution, ensuring transportation is not a barrier to accessing healthcare services, improving quality of life in patients and offering a new solution to patient transportation for healthcare systems. We feel her insight and wide-range of knowledge in the NEMT industry will help us attain those goals.”

In addition to her role with Surescripts, Correll is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Virginia, and is Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC).

About SendaRide:

SendaRide is setting the standard in healthcare transportation. SendaRide was developed specifically for the healthcare industry and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners and families. SendaRide's customized door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology provides constant GPS monitoring, which sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to provide an affordable and convenient transportation option for the healthcare industry will help reduce healthcare costs, increase facility efficiency, and improve patient quality of life.

