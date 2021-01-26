SendaRide Hires Dan Shivers as Chief Operating Officer

“SendaRide’s model is unique and offers tremendous advantages to healthcare consumers, healthcare providers and health insurers. I am excited to join the team, and I look forward to ensuring efficient, effective service to our riders and clients.” ~ Dan Shivers, COO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendaRide, a leading concierge transportation solution for the healthcare industry, announces Dan Shivers as Chief Operating Officer.

Dan brings over 20 years of valuable experience in operations, implementation and client delivery. He most recently was the Chief Executive Officer of Sano Advisory & Management Services, serving clients engaged in government programs delivery and healthcare providers and payors. He served as Chief Operating Officer of Molina Healthcare’s Medicaid plans in Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Mississippi, Vice President of Performance Management and Operational Excellence for Molina’s New Mexico plan, and was Molina’s operations subject matter expert for its successful Mississippi Medicaid bid.

Dan was previously the executive director of Optum’s behavioral health dedicated site launch team, where he led implementations of operations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Ohio, and Idaho. He also served as the client delivery executive for APS Healthcare, simultaneously leading operations for the Oklahoma EQRO, managing a behavioral health utilization management program for the Oklahoma Medicaid agency, and implementing a utilization management program for the Oklahoma State Educators and Employees Group Insurance Board.

His provider operations experience includes the start-up and management of a rural Federally Qualified Health Center, as well as the implementation of a strategic planning methodology at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas that resulted in over $110 million in benefit.

“He has a keen grasp of the impact of social determinants of health, especially transportation, on healthcare costs; the criticality of finely tuned operations; the importance of crisply executed implementations; and how consistent and timely outcomes measurement build strong operations and positive client relationships. We are happy to welcome Dan to our team,” said Laura Fleet, SendaRide CEO.

Dan holds a master’s degree in Health Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree in Management with a Marketing minor from Oklahoma State University.

About SendaRide:

SendaRide is setting the standard in healthcare transportation. SendaRide was developed specifically for the healthcare industry and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners and families. SendaRide's customized door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology provides constant GPS monitoring, which sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to provide an affordable and convenient transportation option for the healthcare industry will help reduce healthcare costs, increase facility efficiency, and improve patient quality of life. Go to www.sendaride.com for more information.