SendaRide Announces Newest Advisory Board Member

Carlson Joins SendaRide Board

UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendaRide, a leading non-emergency medical transportation solution for the healthcare industry, announces Effie Carlson as the newest member of their Advisory Board.

For over 14 years, Carlson led healthcare teams across growth, operations, network contracting, sales, business development, and government/policy. Carlson managed the business operations, sales, and clinical operations of independent healthcare providers as CEO of Best Practice Management and General Manager/VP of Payer Relations of Team Select Home Care.

Carlson oversaw a national post-acute provider network team as Head of Provider Network and Market Analytics for CareCentrix and most recently, she led innovation in technology and product as the Chief Growth Officer for Logisticare | Circulation (PRSC NASDAQ). She is currently the Chief Growth Officer for Healthcents and lives in Texas with her husband and four children.

“I’m excited to be joining the SendaRide Advisory Board. This fast-growing, innovative company is leading the way in door-to-door concierge NEMT service for the healthcare industry. As they continue to further their goals, I look forward to working with SendaRide, and the other Advisory Board members to help ensure all patients have access to healthcare and a better quality of life.”

“We are elated to have Mrs. Carlson join our Advisory Board, said Laura Fleet, CEO of SendaRide. Her extensive leadership and background will bring a unique expertise to our Advisory Board as we continue to expand our services across the country. Our mission is to provide the best transportation experience, ensuring transportation is not a barrier to accessing healthcare services, improving quality of life in patients and offering a superior solution to patient transportation for healthcare systems. We feel her knowledge and experience will help us attain those goals.”

About SendaRide:

SendaRide is setting the standard in healthcare transportation. SendaRide was developed specifically for the healthcare industry and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners and families. SendaRide's customized door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology provides constant GPS monitoring, which sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to provide an affordable and convenient transportation option for the healthcare industry will help reduce healthcare costs, increase facility efficiency, and improve patient quality of life. To learn more, visit www.sendaride.com