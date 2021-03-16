Virtual ECGC, April 21-23, 2021
East Coast Game Conference will be held virtually, April 21-23, 2021RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s East Coast Game Conference will be held virtually, April 21-23, 2021. The Triangle Game Initiative, in cooperation with The Powell Consulting Group and MeetToMatch, are hosting the event, and are is busy recruiting premier speakers. Highlighting the event co-founder of id Software John Romero, ArenaNet Studio Narrative Director Tom Abernathy and legendary collegiate esports & online gaming leader, Wim Stocks, and the call for speakers and sponsors is still open. Online attendance this year is expected to exceed 10,000 participant!
The expanded three-day event, will include live presentations on trending industry topics by seasoned professionals. A career lounge will host portfolio reviewers and a chance for one-on-one feedback, as well as talks and tips on how to land that first industry job. Our coveted Indie showcase will go virtual as well.
New for 2021, are sponsor channels that give sponsors an avenue to showcase their company, products and educational or employment opportunities.
Also new for 2021, is the ability for participants to schedule one-on-one meetings with company representatives, recruiters and other participants using MeetToMatch to engage with people from all around the world.
Without the time and cost associated with travel to Raleigh, this year’s event is more affordable than ever. Tickets and discounted group passes for Indies, schools and companies are available now.
