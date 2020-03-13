The largest gathering of game developers in the east. Where new games debut Where game developers meet

East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) 2020 Cancelled returning 2021

We hope to see every one next year for a truly remarkable ECGC 2021, April 20-22 at the Raleigh Convention Center.” — Walter Rotenberry, Triangle Game Initiative Co-President

RALEIGH, NC, 27603, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After careful consultation and guidance from North Carolina government and health officials regarding the health and safety of everyone in our global community, Triangle Game Initiative (TGI) has made the difficult decision to cancel 2020 East Coast Game Conference, scheduled for April 7-9 at the Raleigh Convention Center. Following increasing and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this conference, but we know it's the right decision based on the information we have from Governor Roy Cooper’s office and NCDHHS . Our attendees' health, and that of their families and associates, is more important than any event.



