Wim Stocks

WIM STOCKS, CEO of WorldGaming & Collegiate StarLeague TO KEYNOTE 2020 EAST COAST GAME CONFERENCE

Wake Tech students, with its recent eSports athletic announcement look forward to hearing from Wim as a progressive leader in the eSports arena” — Professor Cindy Foster, Program Director, Simulation and Game Development

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wim Stocks is leading the esports business, strategy, programming initiatives, sponsorship/partnership sales, and investor relations for the WorldGaming & Collegiate StarLeague . He has been a progressive leader in the online gaming and esports businesses since 1990. In 2010, he was recruited to join the executive management team of Virgin Gaming (now WorldGaming) as Executive Vice President. In this role, Wim helped launch the company and platform, as well as developed strategic investor, technology, game publisher, retailer, and other brand partnerships. In March 2008, leading games publisher THQ purchased Elephant Entertainment, an entrepreneurial online gaming publishing business Win started two years previously. He assumed the role of EVP and leader of the Online Gaming division and related digital gaming initiatives. From 2001 to 2006, Wim was Executive Vice President of the “new” Atari Inc., leading and managing one of the broadest-reaching interactive entertainment publishing networks in the world.Wim currently serves as an Advisor to the Special Olympics International; an Advisor to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainmentand Ryerson University’s ‘Future of Sports Lab’; Board member of Wombo Sports, a sports/gaming influencer agency; Advisor and part of the ownership group of Andbox, parent company of the New York Excelsior, the professional NYC-based franchise in the Overwatch League and the NY Subliners, professional NYC-based franchise in the Call of Duty League; is a Board Member of National Public Radio’s ‘Marketplace’ programming; and is also a Trustee and on the Board of Directors of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Wim is also Chairman of the Board of HPPS Ltd, and has served on the boards of Allina/Abbott Northwestern Hospital, the Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) is the leading forum for game industry professionals and students on the East Coast. ECGC’s goal is to provide attendees the opportunity to network, share industry trends, and build careers as well as look to the future of the industry. The conference features panels and lectures by game industry experts covering a wide variety of topics, and includes an exhibit hall, career lounge, and social events. Registration is now open at: http://www.ecgconf.com/register/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.