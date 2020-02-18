WIM STOCKS, CEO OF WORLDGAMING & COLLEGIATE STARLEAGUE TO KEYNOTE 2020 EAST COAST GAME CONFERENCE
Wim currently serves as an Advisor to the Special Olympics International; an Advisor to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainmentand Ryerson University’s ‘Future of Sports Lab’; Board member of Wombo Sports, a sports/gaming influencer agency; Advisor and part of the ownership group of Andbox, parent company of the New York Excelsior, the professional NYC-based franchise in the Overwatch League and the NY Subliners, professional NYC-based franchise in the Call of Duty League; is a Board Member of National Public Radio’s ‘Marketplace’ programming; and is also a Trustee and on the Board of Directors of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Wim is also Chairman of the Board of HPPS Ltd, and has served on the boards of Allina/Abbott Northwestern Hospital, the Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) is the leading forum for game industry professionals and students on the East Coast. ECGC’s goal is to provide attendees the opportunity to network, share industry trends, and build careers as well as look to the future of the industry. The conference features panels and lectures by game industry experts covering a wide variety of topics, and includes an exhibit hall, career lounge, and social events. Registration is now open at: http://www.ecgconf.com/register/
