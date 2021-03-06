Congressman Jamie Raskin Salutes Long Walk for Freedom
Congressman Jamie Raskin shared words of support for the Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love today.
I am sending solidarity and affection to all of my friends on the Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Jamie Raskin shared words of support for the Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love today. Representative Raskin represents Maryland's 8th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives and has stood in solidarity with Sindhi-Americans and Sindhis around the world since joining the Congressional Sindh Caucus.
— Congressman Jamie Raskin
Last year, Rep. Raskin sponsored the bipartisan House Resolution 512 calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws which are used to oppress religious minorities around the world, including Sindhi Hindus and Sindhi Christians in Pakistan. He was also an original co-sponsor for Rep. Brad Sherman's House Resolution 1231 in the 116th Congress calling for an end to enforced disappearances in Asia and around the world and calling upon the United States to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.
Here is what he has to say now, in continued defense of human rights and dignity for all:
“I am sending solidarity and affection to all of my friends on the Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love. I know that you have mobilized many of the poorest people in the world to march for justice, to march for democracy, to march for proper response to climate change and environmental justice for everyone. I just want to salute you on this march and wish you courage and good fortune as you manifest a world through your determination to build a more just society.”
Thank you, Congressman Raskin, for using your voice and platform to amplify our vision for a more peaceful and just world. The Sindhi community and to persecuted people around the world are better for your allyship in Congress.
If this vision for the future resonates with you, we would love for you to join us for the Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love. The 350-mile will begin at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on April 7th and end in Washington D.C. on April 29th, featuring actions and meetings with community leaders en route.
Please share our GoFundMe to support this project and donate if you are able. If you are an influencer or part of an organization, please consider giving us your endorsement. If you have time to share, we welcome you to volunteer with us!
Munawar Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter