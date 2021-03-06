Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge replacement project on I-94 resumes Monday

The bridge replacement project on Interstate 94 at the Apple Creek Separation, five miles east of Bismarck, is scheduled to resume Monday, March 8.

The old bridge was removed in 2020 and the new bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic this summer.

Motorists can expect to see reduced speeds and lane closures at times during the project.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

