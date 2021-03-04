Commerce Department, Prospera Business Network Announce New Small Business Development Center Partnership

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced that the Prospera Business Network will join the Montana Small Business Development Center Network. The local business and community development nonprofit will continue to serve Gallatin and Park counties in its new capacity.

The Montana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, headquartered at the Montana Department of Commerce, consists of 10 centers across the state. The SBDC offers no-cost technical assistance for entrepreneurs to start a new business or to help small businesses navigate new or existing demands.

"We are excited for Prospera to join the SBDC team,” said Chad Moore, SBDC State Director. “This partnership with the Montana SBDC will be an incredible asset to entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region they serve.”

As part of the new partnership, former business owner Jeff Turczyn (pictured right) will join the Montana SBDC Network as the Southwest Montana Regional Director. Owner and manager of the Lone Mountain Gymnastics and Swim School for 21 years, Jeff orchestrated a major expansion of the business that earned him Entrepreneur of The Year in 2008 from the Prospera Business Network. After selling his business in 2017 Jeff is now excited to be joining the Prospera Business Network and using his knowledge to assist the small business community in Gallatin and Park counties.

“Prospera has a high demand for our business development services,” said Paul Reichert, Prospera’s Executive Director. “Hosting the SBDC will increase our capacity to help businesses navigate their plans to stabilize, pivot, or expand. The SBDC will make a big positive impact for our region.”

The Montana SBDC Network is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Montana Department of Commerce. In 2019, the SBDC Network helped launch 61 new businesses, supported 2,303 jobs in Montana and helped small business owners launch or grow their companies by working with clients to access more than $28 million in financing.

Prospera Business Network is the leading non-profit organization advancing and supporting community-centered economic development in southwest Montana. Prospera is also formally designated as Gallatin and Park County’s Certified Regional Development Corporation (CRDC) by the Department of Commerce, and is the official home of the Montana Women’s Business Center (WBC), a program of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Learn more about Prospera at prosperamt.org and request an appointment with Jeff at http://mtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/signup

For more information about the Small Business Development Center Network, visit SBDC.MT.GOV.