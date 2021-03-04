Randy James Sentenced in Federal Court

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White made the following statement after former Bay Springs City Clerk Randy James was sentenced in federal court:

“I’m grateful for the teamwork displayed by our federal partners in this case. This case is an example of one person embezzling a large amount of money from a small town. Those kinds of actions can have devastating effects on the taxpayers. We are committed to putting a stop to this.”

In February 2019, Randy James was issued a $325,561.84 demand letter from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. To date, the Auditor’s office has recovered and returned $75,000 to the City of Bay Springs.

Fraud, embezzlement, and other public corruption can be reported to the Office of the State Auditor online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.