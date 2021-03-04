 New Webinar: The EF-S-05 Part II Special Education Staff Certification Report

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting Special Education Staff data to the Maine Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Thursday March 11th, from 10am to 11am.

The EF-S-05 Part II Special Education Staff Certification report must be verified and certified by the Special Education Director in Maine DOE’s NEO System. The EF-S-05 Part II Special Education Staff Certification report is used to verify the full-time equivalency (FTE) and qualification status of special education teachers, paraprofessionals (educational technicians), and related services personnel who were employed or contracted to provide special education services to students with disabilities ages 3 through 21 as of December 1, 2020.

Please note that this will be final year that the EF-S-05 Part II will allow for adjustments of numbers. The 2021-2022 collection will come directly from NEO staff and the EF-S-05 Part II will only be a certification of those numbers. The timeline of the certification will also change to align with the NEO staff certification timeline. More information will be provided in summer and fall of 2021.

This webinar will be an open session for the DOE and the districts to discuss the EF-S-05 Part II Special Education Staff Certification report. We will review frequently asked questions and common data issues found during previous reporting periods. This is also an opportunity for districts to ask any questions, provide comments, and voice concerns regarding the Special Education Staff Certification process.

The Special Education Staff Certification Report (EF-S-05 Part II) Opens on March 1st, 2021; Deadline is April 15th, 2021.

Access instructions for completing the EF-S-05 Part II report.

Please click here to register for this webinar.

If you have trouble logging into NEO or have other technical issues, contact the help desk at 207-624-6896 or MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov .

For questions about the EF-S-05 Part II report, contact Brandi Giguere at 207-446-6526 or brandi.a.giguere@maine.gov .