Mt. Vernon Elementary Reads in the Great Outdoors!

On Saturday, February 27th students in grades PreK-5 along with their families participated in a literacy celebration. The main activity lead by the PreK/ELL teacher, Katie Reed, was a Story Walk featuring, Learning to Ski with Mr. Magee, by Maine author Chris Van Dusen.

There was an amazing turnout of over 40 students during the two-hour event that included parents, grandparents, and siblings. Along with the Story Walk there were tons of family-friendly activities including snowshoeing with the school nurse Justin Easter, outdoor snow yoga with the PE teacher, Nancy Martin, a photo booth with Mr. Magee, and treats to eat and drink.

The school’s Little Free Library was on display and all enrolled students were able to select a book to take home and keep. Mrs. Boucher, the literacy specialist, spoke with families about reading engagement, book selection, and ways to read together at home. Jeanette Jacob, district literacy coach, won a grant through Maranacook Education Foundation and facilitated the snack and prize tables.

Congratulations to all of the students and families that entered and won prizes that included gift certificates to a bookstore, a sporting goods store, Titcomb Mountain ski passes, and 5210 water bottles and materials!

This story was submitted by Janet Delmar, Principal of Mt. Vernon Elementary School as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea email it to Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.