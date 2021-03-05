Maine DOE Update – March 5, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting Special Education Staff data to the Maine Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Thursday March 11th, from 10am to 11am. | More

News & Updates

Last Friday, Governor Mills announced an age-based eligibility plan for vaccination to continue protecting those most at risk of dying from COVID-19 and to ensure the speed and efficiency of the state’s vaccination effort. On Wednesday, eligibility expanded to Maine residents 60 years old or older. As part of this plan, the Mills Administration is also standing up dedicated vaccination opportunities for education professionals who are 60 years of age or older. | More

The Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce a new program for Maine teens. The WAVES (Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students) initiative connects teens from throughout the State of Maine and invites all Maine teens to browse our website and join one (or more!) of the WAVES Virtual Communities. | More

The list of observances that happen in the month of March is long and varied – the first day of Spring, Women’s History Month, National Foreign Language Week, Deaf History Month – and included in that list is the opportunity to celebrate arts education in our schools for the entire month! In Maine and across the nation we take time throughout the coming month to recognize the value of the arts in the education of the whole child. | More

The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announces that high school students Mr. Iann Leigh and Mr. Hilton Scott Petersen will join Senator Susan M. Collins and Senator Angus S. King in representing Maine during the 59th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 14 — 17, 2021. Iann Leigh of Bangor and Hilton Petersen of Nobleboro were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education is accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Department in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21st Century Community Leaning Centers (21st CCLC) Program. The 21st CCLC program is a federally funded education program that helps schools and communities develop before-school, after-school, and summer educational programs that support students and their families. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

