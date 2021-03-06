Centennial Bowl Overnight Ramp Closures March 7-12 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the northbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway ramp from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 7 and concluding the morning of March 12 in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed for placing overhead bridge falsework as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.