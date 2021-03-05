Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,086 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the 2100 block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 39 year-old Robert Erkhart, of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.