Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the 2100 block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 39 year-old Robert Erkhart, of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun).