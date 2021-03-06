Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Modifies Emergency Orders, Ensuring Continuity of Essential Government Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2021-12, which modifies existing emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic and begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The new Executive Order also rescinds previously mandatory face covering safety measures in state government offices, buildings, and facilities and authorizes the South Carolina Department of Administration to promulgate guidelines, in consultation with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, regarding the same (Section 2-B).

Additionally, the executive order recommends previously mandatory face covering safety measures in restaurants (Section 3-A).

