COVID-19 Daily Update 3-5-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 5, 2021, there have been 2,218,488 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,964 total cases and 2,318 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Webster County, a 76-year old female from Monroe County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Monroe County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and a 93-year old female from Wood County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,240), Berkeley (9,751), Boone (1,599), Braxton (780), Brooke (2,021), Cabell (7,880), Calhoun (231), Clay (382), Doddridge (469), Fayette (2,710), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,081), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,277), Harrison (4,866), Jackson (1,674), Jefferson (3,666), Kanawha (12,201), Lewis (1,050), Lincoln (1,236), Logan (2,722), Marion (3,705), Marshall (3,029), Mason (1,780), McDowell (1,361), Mercer (4,241), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,143), Monongalia (8,129), Monroe (956), Morgan (936), Nicholas (1,192), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,561), Putnam (4,253), Raleigh (4,797), Randolph (2,409), Ritchie (625), Roane (500), Summers (707), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (507), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,707), Wayne (2,634), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,129), Wyoming (1,751).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.