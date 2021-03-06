St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: March 5, 2021 at approximately 2242 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bank St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jayda Pape

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 5, 2021 at approximately 2242 hours, Troopers were following up on a

case on Bank St in Bradford when they learned that Jayda Pape (23) was in

violation of her court ordered conditions of release. Pape was taken into

custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. She

was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE