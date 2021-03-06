St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400937
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: March 5, 2021 at approximately 2242 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bank St, Bradford
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jayda Pape
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 5, 2021 at approximately 2242 hours, Troopers were following up on a
case on Bank St in Bradford when they learned that Jayda Pape (23) was in
violation of her court ordered conditions of release. Pape was taken into
custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. She
was later released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE