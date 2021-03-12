Body Conversations® Podcast Tackles the Obesity Epidemic Currently Facing America

Tackling one of the most controversial topics today, Obesity, Body Conversations® seeks to shine a light on what will soon become America's next big problem.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tackling one of the most important issues facing America today, and one of the least spoken about topics (unless you watch Bill Maher, of course), Obesity, Body Conversations® podcast seeks to shine a light on what will soon become a problem that's "too big to ignore" through the lens of economics, politics, political correctness, and of course, the body.Hosted by Joan Breibart, the woman who made Pilates a household name, an inventor with 9 patents and co-author of the ahead of its time weight-loss program, Diet Directivesand most recently, 80Bites: The Dancer's Diet, Body Conversationsaddresses the issues that will face America if the obesity epidemic isn't solved soon: ever-rising insurance costs, over-reliance on government subsidies, economic turmoil and the eventual decline of America from the most mighty nation on the planet to a nation of invalids, all thanks to obesity.It's no mystery that obesity in America has become a problem, look around you...more and more people are sizing up, healthcare costs are on the rise, deaths from COVID-19 are 10 times HIGHER in countries where most adults are overweight and big-pharma is raking in BILLIONS in new drugs aimed at controlling, not curing obesity-related illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease and even, some types of cancer.But over-eating isn't the only thing aiding the obesity problem in America, political correctness and the cancel culture seek to punish those who aren't accepting of the plus-size waistlines ballooning all over the good ole US of A.Now in its 3rd season, Body Conversationsshifts its focus to American Exceptionalism, which of course refers to a theme perpetuated by Americans only...the rest of the world does believe America is exceptional, exceptionally fat. As we grow more and more accustomed to seeing larger and larger waistlines, (obese individuals grace the cover of magazines, are on billboards, prominently featured on TV shows and movies, etc.), we've aided the pharmaceutical industry, which we all love to hate, as well as the fad diets and exercise world in raking in more money than can be counted and it's only getting worse. America has become the laughing stock of the world and soon, this divided nation will be driving around in scooters, too fat to walk, let alone lead on the world stage. Obesity is on the rise, let's stamp it out before it sucks the life out of America.Listen to Body Conversationson Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts today.