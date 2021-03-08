PhysicalMind Institute® Announces the Launch of Circular Pilates™
Circular Pilates™ is a freer form of Pilates that teaches a continuous routine of moving through rotational exercises in sitting and standing configurations.
The spiraling movements make the body come alive. Best of all, Circular Pilates™ creates opportunities of movement to many of my students restrained by the linear precision of conventional Pilates.””NEW YORK, NY, US, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of its 30th anniversary, PhysicalMind Institute® founder and president, and creator of Standing Pilates, Joan Breibart introduces Circular Pilates™. 12 years in the making, Circular Pilates™ is a new, freer form of Pilates that teaches a continuous routine of moving through rotational exercises in sitting, aka "perching", and standing configurations. Some of this sequence incorporates standard Pilates exercises such as Saw, while others are new movements.
But this is not just choreography; the process of repeated rotation helps individuals to feel the sequencing in their own bodies. As teachers, we know that people often injure themselves when they twist doing everyday tasks such as parallel parking or reaching high or low to pick up something. Most people are weak in rotation. They don’t know how to move the upper body off the lower parts. Circular Pilates™ addresses these issues while building strength and improving coordination and balance.
For a limited time, PMI will offer a digital bundle offering of Circular Pilates™, taught by PMI Lead Instructor, Yuu Fujita. This comprehensive package qualifies for 3 PMA CECs and can also be used to fulfill PMI CECs along with our other courses. Included with this bundle:
-10-page Circular Pilates™ Exercise Manual
-34-Minute Circular Pilates™ Workshop video taught by renowned instructor, Patti Kreiner, NCPT
-40-Minute Circular Pilates™ Sequence video taught by PMI lead instructor, Yuu Fujita
Already practiced by professional Pilates instructors, professional dancers, and choreographers, Circular Pilates™ is sure to be a transformational experience.
