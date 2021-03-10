PhysicalMind Institute®, Parent Company of 80Bites, reissues "Diet Directives"

The original, low-quantity eating weight-loss program, Diet Directives is reissued after 21 years now that low-quantity eating has finally found its audience

The change in my body is obvious, the change in my head, so much more! Eating is now easy for me. In fact, the only hard thing about 80Bites was admitting I didn’t know everything about weight loss.” — Zoe Stein Pierce, director and owner of ZMoves Studio, Fort Worth, TX

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21 years after its initial release, PhysicalMind Institute, the parent company of 80Bites and Diet Directives LLC. has reissued the original low-quantity eating weight-loss program, "Diet Directives", co-authored by Joan Breibart and Meredith Luce, MS, RD, LD/N. Why? Because now, more than ever, people are in need of a simple, easy-to-understand weight-loss program that doesn't focus on calorie counting or dismissing a food as "good" or "bad". This ahead of its time program, originally published in 2000 will soon be available as an Amazon Kindle e-book for only $4.99.Diet Directives, was ultimately renamed 80Bites after the development of the 80Bites APP. But, of course, the focus has never changed: eat less, less often. But why is it that research is only now showing that this is the only way? Because though calories count, you can’t really count them, and they're only one piece of the weight-loss equation.Today, researchers recognize that hormone imbalances are the primary issue. First clues came from obese post stomach surgery patients who became diabetes-free in a few days. Now comes an even more impressive result: a study of the drug called Semaglutide used for diabetes treatment was just tested in a 68-week program at a higher dose and the results were what one scientist calls “a game-changer in terms of weight reduction.” And how does it work? Not by flushing out extra calories or revving the metabolism. It works by activating the hormone responsible for satiety. The participants were satisfied with less food. Maybe some consumed fewer calories as well, but stretching the stomach container ceased so their hormones would rebalance. The words to know today are leptin; ghrelin; cortisol; insulin. Forget calories, Hormones Rule.Most people with weight problems start the newest diet because they read wonderful testimonials from people who have conquered their weight issues using the actual program that has just now only become "available". In reality, most dieters are experts when it comes to the issues. You understand overeating as a salve for boredom, loneliness, loss, stress, or anxiety. You know that thyroid malfunction, food allergies, blood sugar imbalances are rare. You have tried many no-hunger weight loss plans that promised that there was a way to reduce without effort. And, you are aware of the serious issues: most of the world's almost eight billion inhabitants, other than the population of North America, pray to eat regular meals and too much quantity is a luxury, not a problem.Now, you too can lose using the program that Julia Child (American cooking teacher, author, and television personality) lauded after she reviewed Diet Directives, saying “I think this is a very good plan”.If after reading "Diet Directives", you're "hungry" for more, we recommend 80Bites: The Dancer’s Diet which has 14 videos and a mini-encyclopedia with information about vitamins and minerals, etc. and a 12 step by step guide to get you to lose and enjoy along the way!Visit us at www.80bites.com today and start the last diet you'll ever need.

