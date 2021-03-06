Mövenpick Hotel Doha: Small Changes Have Ripple Effects in Communities
“Even small changes can be regarded as important as the ripple effect can be extremely valuable," said Sami Aawar, General Manager.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe member Mövenpick Hotel Doha continues to improve its sustainability performance. Green practices at the property focus on lowering energy and water consumption, reducing waste and lowering its carbon footprint.
Sustainable Operations
Every year the hotel aims to reduce its overall energy and water consumption. During 2020, total energy consumption per available room in the hotel was reduced by 1% and the total water consumption reduced per guest by 12% as compared to the previous year, 2019.
“I believe that even small changes can be regarded as important as the ripple effect can be extremely valuable. Sustainability is more than just energy conservation or recycling, it’s about sustaining communities for tourism,” said Sami Aawar, General Manager at the property.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Although guest numbers were affected by the pandemic last year, the hotel was able to greatly improve its waste management efforts and reduce total waste volume in the 2019/2020 period. Most notably, 2,159 kilograms of cardboard material and 678 litres of cooking oil was recycled along with 7,928 kilograms of discarded plastic bottles. The number of cans and wrappers recycled in 2020 was also significantly higher than previous years.
To decrease plastic waste, single use plastic items like straws, cups and bags have been replaced with more environmentally friendly alternatives including paper and aluminium for food and beverage related services. The hotel has ceased purchasing many goods packaged in single use plastics with the exception of amenities and bottled mineral water. Management and staff members are currently working on sourcing eco-friendly dispensers for amenities and glass bottles for drinking water.
Green Transportation
Mövenpick Hotel Doha strongly encourages guests and staff alike to travel by public transportation to reduce air pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions. Rather than using private vehicles, guests can opt to take the Doha Metro network and buses with accessible stations located within walking distance from the hotel. Upon request, the hotel reception can also arrange transfers to and from the airport as well as other destinations.
