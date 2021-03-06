ONE WEEK LEFT: Deadline approaches for WVDOH hosted Bridge Design contest

Page Content

West Virginia middle and high school students have just one week left to participate in the West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest.

The deadline for entering this year’s competition is Friday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m., and not a minute after. With software available as a free download, that leaves time for students to enter the contest, earn their family New River Gorge Bridge Tour, and advance to the final competition; but it doesn’t leave much time.

This STEM competition is open to all West Virginia students, who can compete individually or in teams of two. Middle and high school students can advance to the final competition to compete for the coveted traveling trophy and cash prizes. Elementary school students, not yet old enough to participate in the final competition, are eligible to join the older students in earning a free tour of the New River Gorge Bridge catwalk for themselves and their family by submitting a design that passes the load test and shows up on the leaderboard. The design can be in first place or 300th place, the student earns the bridge tour just by entering.

This year’s final competition will be held remotely due to COVID-19; but the prizes, trophies, and tradition of family fun will continue.

To advance to the final competition, the goal is for students to design a bridge with the lowest cost possible before the March 12 deadline. At that time, middle and high school students with the lowest cost designs will be invited to participate in the virtual final round to be held Saturday, March 27.

For more information, visit the contest website at wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com and the West Virginia Department of Transportation website at transportation.wv.gov.​