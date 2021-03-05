$1.84 Million Approved to Acquire Flood-prone Properties, Minimize Disaster Damage in Brunswick County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,841,634 to eliminate flood risks at certain repetitively damaged properties in Brunswick County following Hurricane Florence.

“As we have seen first-hand from Hurricane Florence, flooding events cause significant, lengthy challenges for property owners in a storm’s aftermath,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson. “We appreciate this major effort to help some of our most affected property owners from Florence and mitigate potential risks from future storms.”

The funds will acquire seven homes in Leland and Southport to convert them to open space and conserve natural floodplain functions.

FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is $1,381,225 and the state’s share is $460,408.

The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to local governments.

FEMA provides funding for property acquisitions through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. HMGP funding encourages states and local governments by funding projects to help communities eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.