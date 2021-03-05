RELEASE: Public comment period opens for Optima TH in Bladen County

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public input on a draft permit for Optima TH to operate a gas upgrading system and flare in Tar Heel, NC.

The gas upgrading system was originally evaluated and installed at the permitted Smithfield Fresh Meats Tar Heel location. With the installation of the flare, Optima TH is now seeking the permit for both the flare and gas upgrading system. Optima TH filters the raw biogas from the Smithfield facility, using a Pressure Swing Adsorption System to separate methane from other biogas constituents.

Interested persons are invited to review these materials and make comments to the address indicated above. Written comments may also be submitted during the public comment period via email at the following address: daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please type "Optima .20A" in the subject line. Comments must be postmarked no later than April 4, 2021.

Rahul Thaker

1641 Mail Service Center

217 West Jones Street, Suite 4000

N.C. Division of Air Quality

Raleigh, NC 27699-1641

919-707-8740

After weighing relevant comments received and other available information on the project, the DAQ will act on the Optima TH application. The public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.

###