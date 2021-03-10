Cappstone Inc. Names Cori Chipman as CEO
Chipman has served as the company’s Chief Operations Officer for the last six years and will now hold title of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Former CEO and Owner, Nick Mettler will remain with the company, still as owner, and now as Principal of Cappstone Inc., overseeing executive management and company strategies.
Chipman has been with the company and in the industry for over 10 years. She brings extended knowledge of the industry, sales, and account management experience to this new role. Nick Mettler, Owner, and Principal, states “During her 11-year leadership, Cori has guided the firm through a tremendous amount of growth, both organic and through acquisitions. Now as CEO, she will be the foundation on which the company will rebuild on as the pandemic nears its end. She has the support of the whole company and we are all excited to see her succeed in her new role.”
More information about Cori Chipman is available at the company's Meet our Team page at https://cappstone.com/meet-our-team/.
Cappstone Inc. specializes in facilities services management and consulting.
