State of North Carolina to promote career opportunities at national Disability Virtual Career Fair

What: Disability Virtual Career Fair for individuals seeking employment with the State of North Carolina

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23

Where: www.oshr.nc.gov/disabilitycareerfair

Why: As part of an ongoing commitment to Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 92: Employment First for North Carolinians with Disabilities, the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources will partner with other state agencies to promote state government career opportunities. The event, designed to connect jobseekers with disabilities and employers across the country, will allow participants to chat virtually with recruiters from state agencies to learn about positions that align with their skills, talents and interest in public service.

More: Kristin Siemek, State Recruitment Manager: Kristin.Siemek@nc.gov or 984-236-0853

