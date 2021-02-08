Gibson Appointed to Executive Committee of National Association of State Personnel Executives

State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson has been appointed to an at-large position on the Executive Committee of the National Association of State Personnel Executives (NASPE). Established in 1977, NASPE provides educational resources for state human resources (HR) executives and a forum to share best practices.

NASPE President Leslie Scott said Gibson will help the 400-member organization advance its mission to support state employees nationwide.

“What Barbara brings to our Executive Committee is the ability to ask the right questions and make measured decisions,” Scott said. “Not only is she well respected by her peers across the country for her knowledge and strategic approach to workforce development, but her commitment to state employees really resonates with our membership.”

Gibson, who leads the N.C. Office of State Human Resources (OSHR), expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at a time when state governments are facing unprecedented challenges related to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have worked in a very collaborative way with agencies to provide needed flexibility and lead with compassion during this difficult period, and to establish fair and equitable structures to support state employees in all circumstances,” Gibson said. “I look forward to sharing data-driven strategies that are working in North Carolina and to engage in a scope of programs to bolster public sector workforce development.”

Gibson was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to serve as State Human Resources Director in January 2017. Prior to joining OSHR, she led the HR Office at the N.C. Department of Justice for 16 years and served eight years as the HR Director at the N.C. Department of Labor. Gibson’s experience also includes the private sector, with various roles at IBM and the Walt Disney Company. She has a master’s degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.