OSHR Employees Recognized by N.C. Society of Certified Public Managers

Just days before the recruitment launch for the next group of public sector managers to participate in the N.C. Certified Public Manager® (CPM) Program, two of its key providers were recognized by the N.C. Society of Certified Public Managers (NCSCPM) for outstanding contributions to promoting leadership and professionalism in State government.

Joel Jordan, Training and Development Manager with the Office of State Human Resources Talent Management Division, was installed as president of the Society during its annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Jordan previously served as 2020 president-elect of NCSCPM, which exists to promote fellowship and cooperation in public service, to provide training for the advancement of managerial abilities and to establish standards of performance for managers in public service.

Additionally, Dr. Reed Altman, Director of the N.C. CPM Program, was presented with the 2021 Margaret J. Bailey Award at the annual meeting. The highest honor presented by NCSCPM, it recognizes exceptional professionalism by a public sector employee who models the organization’s high moral and personal standards. The Society’s first elected president in 1989, Bailey ensured that the North Carolina program became a founding member of the National CPM Consortium, which continues to accredit the professional development curriculum.

State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson credits Altman with rapidly transitioning the traditionally in-person training to the virtual format during the pandemic.

“Reed dedicated himself to supporting participants who were working to complete the program while also establishing a new cohort group under very challenging circumstances,” Gibson said. “He rose to the occasion, enabling graduates to improve functions at their agency and new students to demonstrate in real-time the innovation necessary to succeed as a key manager.”

The application period for the 2021-22 N.C. CPM Program launched on Sunday and will continue through March 31. Middle managers from State agency, university and local government entities are eligible, with approval of their organization’s leadership.

Over the course of the 14-month course, participants develop personal leadership strengths and discover how to become more effective in the workplace. This includes completion of a public management project specific to their organization’s needs.

Since 1982, the N.C. CPM Program has graduated more than 2,400 middle managers, with more than 1,600 of them awarded the prestigious Certified Public Manager® designation following the program’s accreditation in 1989 by the National CPM Consortium. Last fall, 39 public sector employees from 14 state agencies, universities and local government completed the program.

Program information is available at the N.C. CPM Program website (https://oshr.nc.gov/cpm). State employees interested in participating should talk with their supervisor or Agency Human Resources Office.

* * *

NOTE TO EDITORS: Joel Jordan and Reed Altman are available for online interview. To arrange, contact OSHR Communications Director Jill Warren Lucas at jill.lucas@nc.gov or 919-218-0044.