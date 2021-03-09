One Hundred Feet, an Esri Startup partner, adds precise subaddress spatial data to the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace
Esri clients can now get accurate geocodes for locations like apartment and condominium units with One Hundred Feet's geocoding servicesPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A frequent challenge in obtaining accurate address geocodes is the lack of detailed spatial information in large multi-unit housing and commercial complexes.
One Hundred Feet’s data details precise locations of secondary addresses found within larger, primary address sites, like apartment complexes, condominiums, hospitals, and colleges. This sub-address-level data is made available through both geocoding and feature services. These services allow users to search and find unit locations and semantic waypoints.
Esri clients can now visit the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace to access One Hundred Feet’s geocoding services, which will fill in missing geocodes and key points of interest for complex addresses directly on existing ArcGIS products and services. Potential use cases cut across multiple sectors, such as Public Safety, Government, Logistics, Real-Estate, and Utilities. One Hundred Feet’s current partners have consistently experienced enhanced operational performance, greater user satisfaction, and further cost-saving benefits.
About One Hundred Feet Inc.
One Hundred Feet Inc. is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, including building entrances and stairwells, that prove critical in efficiently locating hard-to-find destinations. Access to One Hundred Feet’s data precisely navigates to the secondary address’s front door through a series of semantic waypoints. With over 8 million apartment units mapped, One Hundred Feet hosts the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.
