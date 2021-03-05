Access Fixtures introduces a new line of 10 indoor riding arena packages utilizing the new VAEL 75 fixture.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Arena Packages with VAEL Linear Fixture

Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts based manufacturer of commercial, industrial and sports lighting, announces a line of ten new indoor riding arena lighting packages. These packages utilize the all-new VAEL 75, a low profile linear fixture. These indoor riding arena lighting packages are designed with maximum efficiency and ease of use in mind and are available for a large range of arena dimensions with ceiling heights of around 16’ and below. These packages are designed for durability - the VAEL is IP65 rated with IP66 rated conduit plugs for dust, water, and bug-free use. The VAEL is also a glare-free fixture with a polycarbonate diffuser lens for maximum visibility and no hot spots, ever. With a metal strap mount, the VAELs are incredibly easy to install and won’t move ever, even in openside arenas in windy conditions.

“These arena lighting packages are designed for equestrians who want a budget-friendly lighting solution without sacrificing quality,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “These packages produce a range of different footcandles while maintaining a max/min ratio of under 3.0 for incredibly even lighting. This makes it easy to safely illuminate indoor arenas at entry-level price points.”

The VAEL itself is available in four wattages (25w, 35w, 54w, and 75w) and can be purchased individually outside of the riding arena packages. These linear fixtures include the options of an external motion sensor and a battery backup driver. VAEL is available in 4000K cool white with a color rendering index of 83+ for excellent visibility. This fixture is L70 rated for 54,000 hours for years of maintenance free use. It also includes built-in compatibility with 0-10v dimming. VAEL comes with a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty. Curious how many VAELs it would take to light your industrial or commercial space? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

