Project to rebuild US 70 intersection begins next week

PARMER COUNTY– TxDOT is ready to begin work on a $3.2 million project to realign the FM 145, US 70/84 intersection in Parmer County. Project contractor Gilvin-Terrill, LTD, of Amarillo, is scheduled to start work on Monday, March 8.

“We’re realigning, or moving, FM 145 to connect with US 70/84 at a new location that makes more sense and improves safety,” said Steve Perez, P.E., TxDOT Littlefield area engineer. “Currently, all FM 145 traffic is detoured around a closed Burlington Northern Santa Fe underpass. The new FM 145 route will shift the roadway about half a mile east and create a new at-grade railroad crossing and connection with US 70/84.”

The new intersection location will require improvements to be made to US 70, including rebuilding and resurfacing the roadway, adding accel and decel lanes, and new pavement striping. Drivers should anticipate speed limits to be reduced through the active work zone, lane closures along US 70, and FM 145 to be closed.

“At some point during construction, FM 145 traffic will be closed and traffic detoured at FM 1731 to connect with US 70. FM 145 is expected to be closed for about five months before reopening at the new location,” Perez said. “The existing FM 145 segment, westward to the railroad bridge, will be permanently removed.”

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2021.