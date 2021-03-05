OwnersBox is Bringing Weekly Fantasy Sports to Tennessee Participants
EINPresswire.com/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that their game is available to fantasy sports players in Tennessee.
The Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming issued OwnersBox a Paid Fantasy Sports Contest Operator license after an extensive process that required background checks on operators/key employees, financials, key policies on responsible play, customer verification, and segregated player funds.
OwnersBox launched its game-changing product to most US markets and Canada on September 5, 2020.
Brian Kipp, OwnersBox CEO stated “Tennessee is a key market in our overall growth strategy. Our legal and compliance teams worked efficiently with the Tennessee agents to ensure our platform, policies, and structure met the high standards. I am very pleased that users in Tennessee now have the opportunity to play on our new, engaging weekly fantasy sports platform."
Tennessee-based players are now able to participate on the OwnersBox platform. OwnersBox Fantasy Sports is available via the web at www.ownersbox.com, or on mobile at the Apple App Store and Google Play store.
