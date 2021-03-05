ANIL UZUN Announces The 15th Anniversary of His First Single

ANIL UZUN celebrates the 15th anniversary of his first single “Solitude”. In honour of it, ANIL UZUN will be releasing a digital deluxe version of the song.

ŠIAULIAI, LITHUANIA, March 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIL UZUN is an independent musician, guitarist, musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He related his first single 15 years ago and from then on he contributed a lot to the music industry in Turkey. On the 15th year of his first track, he released a deluxe version of his very first track via DMC, the country's leading music company.“Solitude” was originally written and produced by ANIL UZUN himself. The deluxe version is also produced by ANIL UZUN as well.The digital deluxe version of “Solitude” by ANIL UZUN from DMC with a live acoustic performance of the hit single is out NOW!Who is ANIL UZUN?ANIL UZUN is a guitarist/producer from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.