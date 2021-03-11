EKO Instruments Sponsor Six Solar Car Racing Teams Through New 'emPower' Initiative
EKO Instruments are sponsoring six university-based solar car racing teams through the new 'emPower' programme.
EKO | emPower will support activities and organisations that offer young people learning opportunities and practical experience
Supporting the next generation of scientists, meteorologists, students, and engineers to achieve their goals.TOKYO, JAPAN, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKO Instruments Co., Ltd (Tokyo, Japan) today (11/03/2021) announced the launch of 'EKO | emPower' (emPower), a new global programme that aims to support the next generation of scientists, meteorologists, students, and engineers to achieve their goals, advance their ideas, and build a better, more sustainable, future.
Through technical partnerships, support, and the provision of industry-leading environmental sensors, EKO Instruments will contribute to activities and organisations that offer young people learning opportunities and practical experience in engineering, clean energy, and atmospheric sciences, starting with six university-based solar car racing teams.
The six teams, chosen from around the world, include 'Agoria Solar Team' from Belgium, winners of the 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the 'University of Michigan Solar Car Team' from the United States, and the 'Kogakuin University Solar Team' from Japan, with others yet to be announced.
Through the 'emPower' programme, EKO will provide each team with sensors and technical support to aid their vehicles' development and help manage strategy and performance during solar car races and challenge events.
Speaking about 'emPower' EKO Instruments President, Toshikazu Hasegawa, said that "For over 90-years, our company has been driven to engineer the most accurate and innovative solutions for our customers across science, academia, and the renewable energy industries. With EKO emPower, we want to help the next generation to accelerate global efforts towards sustainability, and contribute to improving education, reducing inequality, and eliminating discrimination."
EKO Instruments will share stories and experiences from each team via the EKO website, various social media, YouTube, and a new 'EKO | emPower' profile on Twitter. The company also aims to develop content, and online events, with leading academic researchers, and industry figures, active in the renewable energy, and sustainable automotive sectors.
Beyond sponsorship, 'emPower' will also feature corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and promote internal work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"Sustainability, and the global sustainability goals published by the United Nations, aren't only about solving problems today. They encourage us to focus on the future," explained President Hasegawa. "Through emPower, I hope we can contribute to a virtuous cycle of inspiration, innovation, and improvement that benefits all".
