St. Johnsbury - Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/04/2021 at approximately 0630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hospital Dr, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Clyde C. Willis
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Jaydan Allinson
Age: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/04/2021 Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks, responded to a reported unlawful mischief in the Town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Clyde C. Willis vandalized Jaydan Allinson's vehicle that was parked on Hospital Dr, in St. Johnsbury. Willis was ultimately cited for the offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 0800 hours
COURT: St. Johnsbury
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NONE
MUG SHOT: NONE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.