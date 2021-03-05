St. Johnsbury - Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/04/2021 at approximately 0630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hospital Dr, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Clyde C. Willis

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Jaydan Allinson

Age: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/04/2021 Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks, responded to a reported unlawful mischief in the Town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Clyde C. Willis vandalized Jaydan Allinson's vehicle that was parked on Hospital Dr, in St. Johnsbury. Willis was ultimately cited for the offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 0800 hours

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: NONE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.