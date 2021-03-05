Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury - Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/04/2021 at approximately 0630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hospital Dr, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Clyde C. Willis                            

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Jaydan Allinson

Age: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/04/2021 Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks, responded to a reported unlawful mischief in the Town of St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Clyde C. Willis vandalized Jaydan Allinson's vehicle that was parked on Hospital Dr, in St. Johnsbury.  Willis was ultimately cited for the offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 0800 hours            

COURT: St. Johnsbury  

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: NONE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

