Traffic alert – US RT 2 Alburg
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 in Alburg is currently closed in the area of 2319 US RT 2 due to a traffic accident
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Brendan Day
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173