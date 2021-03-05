A to Z Locksmith Launches 'Lock It Forward' Program for Nonprofits and Needy Individuals

An industry leader in providing locksmith and security services in Toronto has unveiled a new program to help those in need.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with A to Z Locksmith announced today the official launch of its 'Lock It Forward' Program for nonprofits and needy individuals.

"We are very excited about our Lock It Forward Program," said Roman Ovchinnikov, locksmith/security consultant and spokesperson for A to Z Locksmith. "Do you know of someone in need of door or lock service but can't afford it? Do you know any victims of crime, for example, domestic violence? Our program is designed to help – nonprofits and individuals in need."

A to Z Locksmith's mission is to provide quality locksmith and security services at affordable and competitive rates. As a locksmith team serving the greater Toronto area, the company has been providing mobile locksmith services to commercial and residential customers since 2009.

As to how the Lock-It Forward Program works, Roman said, "We ask our local community to submit stories of a nonprofit organization or people they know who need a door, lock, or any other physical security service and victims of crime in particular but can't afford it due to some difficulties in life they may have experienced. Once these stories are submitted, our employees vote on the top candidates and announce the winner. The recipient receives up to $2,000 worth of free physical security services."

Roman noted that all of its employees volunteer their time to the recipient.

"During these difficult times, safety and security are more important than ever," Roman said before adding, "Unfortunately, not everyone can afford it, and in fact, the ones who can't afford it usually need it the most." Interested individuals can send an email to info@atozlocksmith.ca., call (647) 493-8376, or contact A to Z Locksmith online.

At A To Z Locksmith, the company prides itself on using top-of-the-line tools and hardware. Roman explained that a little security goes a long way in today's society.

"Nothing gives you peace of mind like knowing you're protected," Roman said.

For more information, please visit https://atozlocksmith.ca/blog-new/ and https://atozlocksmith.ca/about-us-new/.

###

About A To Z Locksmith

In today's world, safety is paramount! You want to ensure that your family, possessions, and livelihood are fully protected. That's what we're here for. Our mission is to provide top-quality locksmith and security services at affordable and competitive rates. As a locksmith team serving the greater Toronto area, we've been providing mobile locksmith services for commercial and residential customers since 2009.