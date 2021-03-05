Creative Writing Contest Girls Use Your Voice for Good Launching on Women's Day

Girls Participate in Creative Writing Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Parrish Walsh #fictionjewelry www.UseYourVoiceforGood.com

Girls Participate in Creative Writing Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Parrish Walsh #fictionjewelry www.FictionJewelry.com

A passion driven venture for girls to enjoy real work experience, learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Girls that successfully participate in our passion driven venture learn to have An Essence of Presence #anessenceofpresence www.AnEssenceofPresence.com