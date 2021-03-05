Creative Writing Contest Girls Use Your Voice for Good Launching on Women's Day
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative writing contest 'Girls Use Your Voice for Good.' Winners in LA will earn opportunity to design their own jewelry.
Middle School Girls in LA participate in meaningful creative writing contest, 'Girls Use Your Voice for Good.' Winners chosen earn real life work experience to design their own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry. And receive personal mentoring from Carlos Cymerman to learn leadership, passion, and purpose.
According to Parrish Walsh, Founder of Fiction Jewelry, "As a Girl Scout leader and mom, I am excited for the opportunity to work with the girls to create designs for good. In college, I volunteered as a mentor to fourth-grade girls, as a Big Sister, and as a youth soccer coach. I truly enjoy supporting girls and helping them expand their possibilities. My community project is called 'Girls Design Jewelry!"
Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman created 'Girls Design Tomorrow' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good adds, "Girls that successfully participate in our Passion Driven Venture will learn The Essence of Presence!"
About
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create the jewelry collection. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can celebrate the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you. www.FictionJewelry.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties. Recently, Carlos Co-Created Love What is Love Jewelry with Parrish Walsh www.LoveWhatisLove.com
Before Recruiting for Good, Carlos worked as a teacher, and attended grad school to become a therapist. For the last 10 years, Carlos was part of a nonprofit that taught leadership development. He created ‘Our Moms Work‘, mentored hundreds of people (men, women and kids), created ‘The Sweetest Gig;’ and created 'creative writing contest and parties (Kickass & Party for Good).' And for 25 the last years, thru Recruiting for Good, he has placed thousands of talented professionals in Sweet Jobs that Changed their Life…He knows what it takes to Love Work & Life!
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact. Girls gain real work experience with creative passionate entrepreneurial moms Nicole Borota and Parrish Walsh. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
