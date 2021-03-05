2021 King Salmon Limits Announced for Waterfall Resort Alaska

Jerzy Poprawa King of King Salmon Tournament 2020 season winner with his 46.4 lb chinook landed July 28. Cary Wyatt wins King of the Day and the season-end drawing for $10,000 in Waterfall Resort Alaska's 2020 King of King Salmon Tournament Dan Traub, Sam Traub, Nicholas Berardi and Craig Ode share pride in their catch at Waterfall Resort Alaska.

Waterfall Resort Alaska announces 2021 King Salmon limits for nonresidents announced by Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Friendly competition adds that extra reward to an already memorable and jaw-dropping adventure that Alaska provides everyone. Our competitions give away more than any other resort in Southeast Alaska.” — Steve Cockrell, General Manager

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterfall Resort Alaska announces the 2021 King Salmon sportfishing limits for nonresidents. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game have given limits, effective today, for nonresidents, as:

• 4 king salmon, 28 inches or larger, annual possession

• 1 daily bag limit.

General Manager at Waterfall Resort Alaska, Steve Cockrell, shares,

“With the average length of stay for Waterfall Resort Alaska guests being 3 nights with 4 days of fishing, that’s going to give people who enter the season-long King of King Salmon Tournament 4 chances to get King of the Day and 4 chances to win king of the season.”

The season-long King of King Salmon Tournament winners are announced each night at dinner during the summer season with Waterfall General Store merchandise for the “King of the Day” (KOD) guest who has entered in the season-long Tournament and who landed the largest king salmon that day. Daily, weekly, monthly, and season-end Tournament winners receive awards that include return trips, Cabela’s merchandise, and thousands of dollars in cash. The final winner having landed the largest king salmon of the season can win $10,000.

A 90-minute flight from Seattle, Waterfall Resort guests are greeted at the Ketchikan airport and taken to the resort by float plane. Anglers of all skill levels embark on expertly guided sport-fishing excursions to land king salmon, silver salmon, halibut, lingcod, and more. Southeast Alaska’s breath-taking landscape is filled with awe-inspiring wildlife including humpback whales, Orcas, bald eagles, otters, puffins, and more. As evening approaches, guests share fish tales at the Lagoon Saloon then feast on hearty Alaskan fare and fresh seafood in the Dining Room.

About The Waterfall Group

Leaders in adventure hospitality management on land, air and water, the Waterfall Group delivers extraordinary outdoor lifestyle experiences featuring unique and scenic destinations, marine expertise, satisfying local cuisine, easy travel and warm, friendly customer service. Founded in 1980, the Waterfall Group markets, operates and supports two all-inclusive Alaska sport fishing lodges in southeast Alaska.

