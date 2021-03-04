MAGNAFLOW EXPANDS CATALYTIC CONVERTER RECYCLING PROGRAM
MagnaFlow’s Recycling for Refunds program makes it easy for customers to get cash for their OEM catalytic converters.OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow is finding ways to put cash back into the pockets of their customers while going green for the environment. After launching exclusively on MagnaFlow.com in May of 2020, the Recycling for Refunds program is now being rolled out to any MagnaFlow customer interested in returning their qualifying OEM catalytic converter for money back.
A catalytic converter is composed of three precious metals, Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium, which can typically be extracted and reintroduced back into the supply chain even after a converter has reached the end of its lifecycle. MagnaFlow’s Recycling for Refunds program ensures the safe processing of the elements from discarded OEM catalytic converters, passing along a portion of the precious metals value to the customer in the form of a MagnaFlow Visa® Prepaid Card.
“As a manufacturer of components critical to keeping the air clean, MagnaFlow understands the importance of caring for the environment,” states CEO Dan Paolone. “The Recycling for Refunds program means we can now build new converters while reducing the environmental impact of precious metals mining and production.”
MagnaFlow customers interested in learning more about how to return their OEM catalytic converter to MagnaFlow at no cost and receive a refund of up to $75 back can visit http://www.magnaflow.com/recycling or call 1.800.990.0905 for full terms and conditions. MagnaFlow’s Customer Service Team is standing by to assist in the registration process.
COMMITTED TO SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
In 2018, MagnaFlow placed a renewed emphasis on responsible practices within our organization and the communities we serve and call home. From the installation of over 20,000 square feet of solar panels on our production and warehouse facility to our partnerships with the National Forest Foundation and the San Diego Coastkeeper, we continue to expand our sustainability efforts and impact positive change on the world around us.
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio is supplemented by a complete line of full systems, universal mufflers and in-house designed and built catalytic converters for extensive coverage to exceed the demands of today’s drivers.
