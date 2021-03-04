John Michael Ferrari's love album Be the Smile on Your Face now available
Award-Winning country crossover love album by John Michael Ferrari #BeTheSmileOnYourFace now available for purchase on Amazon.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be the Smile on Your Face is the New Country Crossover Love Album by singer songwriter entertainer John Michael Ferrari is now available on Amazon.
Recently awarded "Triple A Album of the Year" by the Producers Choice Honors, six of the twelve tracks on the album have received radio play, with four of them reaching national and international radio charts.
#BeTheSmileOnYourFace under the indie label Cappy Records is produced by Pepper Jay, recorded at Larry Beaird Studios, Nashville (2020), written and arranged by John Michael Ferrari features the amazing Nashville studio musicians Eli Beaird (bass), Larry Beaird (acoustic guitar), Evan Hutchings or Grady Saxman (drums), Troy Lancaster (electric guitar), Billy Nobel (keys), Russ Pahl, (steel guitar), and the invaluable assistance of Jim “Jimbo” DeBlanc (tracking / BGV engineer), Rob Lane (Vocal Engineer), David Buchanan (mix engineer), and gorgeous background background vocals of Tania Hancheroff, which captivate the listener at once.
#BeTheSmileOnYourFace has received unanimously positive reviews, recently by Indie Music Plus: "A fun-loving, storytelling Nam Vet from Hollywood, CA, John Michael Ferrari pours out a whiskey-hued glass of Pop, Country, Gospel, Blues and Jazz in his music."
John Michael Ferrari is an acclaimed and recognized singer songwriter, with fans internationally. He has received several awards even during the Covid 19 shutdown.
