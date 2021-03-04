New Exciting Children's Book Teaches Kids About Teamwork, Diversity and Unity

Teachers, administrators and students crowd Harriet Tubman School's auditorium for the Talent Show. This is the biggest day of the year. What could go wrong?

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chistell Publishing announces the release of the culturally diverse, action-packed children's/early-young adult book, Rosetta The Talent Show Queen . Akin to the widely popular Pippi Longstocking books, the Rosetta book series showcases a courageous, spunky and daring girl. Ten-year-old Rosetta Blay is famous for her clever ideas, plotting skills and rich sense-of-humor. Despite her many preparations, Rosetta's creativity meets more than a few bumps in the road."This is the first book in the Rosetta series," Denise Turney , the book's author, shares. "Readers are introduced to show-stopping Rosetta and her brainy arc nemesis, Jennifer, in this book launch," Turney continues. "Young readers also see their peers interacting and learning in a diverse environment. More importantly, the book's readers learn about teamwork, unity and the importance of considering someone else's point of view," Turney adds.It's no coincidence that this funny, life-like children's story comes to a head at the school talent show. Students from the fifth grade up to the eighth grade, the grade Rosetta's older sister is in, have rehearsed their lines, donned costumes and practiced skits. Teachers, administrators and students crowd Harriet Tubman School's auditorium. This is the biggest day of the school year. What could go wrong?Place your orders for Rosetta The Talent Show Queen and find out. Schools, libraries and bookstores can order Rosetta The Talent Show Queen direct from Chistell Publishing or through Baker & Taylor or Ingram Content Group.Rosetta The Talent Show Queen is available to parents and caretakers in ebook and print format at online and offline book retailers. Denise Turney is the author of the books Long Walk Up, the inspirational story of an orphan who becomes Africa's first woman president, Spiral, Love Pour Over Me, Love Has Many Faces, Portia and Rosetta The Talent Show Queen. She has interviewed New York Times bestselling authors, movie producers and editors at Off The Shelf Books Talk Radio. Visit Denise Turney's official website at www.chistell.com