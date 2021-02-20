Clinical Psychotherapist Shares Life Transformation Insights on Off The Shelf Radio
Faust Ruggiero, a clinical psychotherapist with more than 40 years of experience, shares life improvement insight and advice on Off The Shelf Books Talk RadioCHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faust Ruggiero, a clinical psychotherapist with more than 40 years of experience, shares insight and advice on Off The Shelf Books Talk Radio (https://www.blogtalkradio.com/denise-turney-) on how you can transform your life even during COVID19. In addition to treating clients at his private practice, Faust is a published research author, having written the book The Fix Yourself Handbook: Using The Process Way Of Life To Transform Your Life Into A Happy, Healthy Journey.
Faust has worked to help people in prison, nursing homes, substance abuse centers, etc. For over 30 years, he ran a private practice at the Community Psychological Center in Bangor, Pennsylvania, specializing in individual, family, substance abuse, women’s issues, and marriage/couples counseling. During the Off The Shelf Books Talk Radio feature interview, Faust and Denise will explore signs that someone is engaged in unhealthy routines, whether the brain or emotions are a better guide, the importance of slowing down and why being honest and courageous with yourself are key to life transformation.
Listeners will also have the opportunity to learn about new approaches to mental healthcare. By the end of the show, listeners may also have a reduced or eliminated stigma around seeking mental health support. Should Off The Shelf Books Talk Radio listeners prefer to practice self-care, they have the ability to complete exercises as well as start using techniques included in The Fix Yourself Handbook: Using The Process Way Of Life To Transform Your Life Into A Happy, Healthy Journey. As with all Off The Shelf Books interviews, listeners will have the opportunity to get their questions answered live on air.
Off The Shelf airs live on Saturday at 11am/EST. The show's host, Denise Turney, a Chistell Publishing author, is the writer of the books Long Walk Up, Portia, Spiral, Love Has Many Faces, Rosetta The Talent Show Queen, Running Toward Freedom, Awaken Blessings of Inner Love, Gada's Glory and Gregory The Lionhearted. Her new book, Love Pour Over Me, is a coming of age romantic mystery.
#The End#
Rhonda Campbell
Chistell Publishing
+1 215-869-3469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter