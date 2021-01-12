Author Pens Fictional Account of Africa's First Woman President
Fiction mimics real life, capturing fictional story of orphan who becomes Africa's first woman presidentATLANTA, GA, US, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide (chistell.com) - Denise Turney's novel, Long Walk Up, showcases the leadership strength that women possess. Readers of this fictional story get an up close look at Mulukan, a six-year-old orphan who overcomes grief, loss and homelessness to become Africa's first woman president. Actual history saw Ellen Johnson Sirleaf become Africa's first woman president when she was elected to lead Liberia in 2006. Indira Gandhi (India), Margaret Thatcher (United Kingdom), Sheikh Hasina Wajed (Bangledesh), Simonetta Sommaruga (Switzerland), Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand) and Mia Mottley (Barbados) are included among the other women who have served as president or prime minister.
Mulukan's innate leadership strength and her unshakeable courage are on display from the start. It would have been remarkable for this young girl to have survived. But, Mulukan's journey extends far beyond survival, venturing into areas that few push toward. "Long Walk Up came to me in an unusual way," the book's author, Denise Turney, shares. "While driving to Princeton, New Jersey, I was given specific instructions about the young girl and her destiny," Turney continues. "Never before has a story come to me that way. Mulukan's strength is truly inspiring."
"Today Long Walk Up is incredibly timely, particularly with the numbers of women leading nations and remarkably so," Turney shares. "Of course, Kamala Harris has made history in the United States after being elected as the country's first woman vice-president." Because Mulukan's fictional story of leadership starts when she is a young girl, her story may prove easy for young girls to connect to. That shared, the story has found its place in the homes of mostly adults, as it captures much of Mulukan's early adult years.
And, although Mulukan was orphaned after her father, then her mother returned to the ancestors when she was only six, she does find help. That helps comes in the form of a man who'd worked with his wife to take in African children orphaned due to AIDS. Assistance also comes from Desta, a kind hearted woman who takes Mulukan into her home, allowing Mulukan to live as if one of her children, however briefly. Yet, it is under the tutelage of an influential African leader that Mulukan earns her leadership wings. After being elected to lead a nation, hardship continues to find Mulukan. But, this courageous, insightful woman is fit for the role.
Long Walk Up is available in ebook and print format. Denise Turney is the author of the books Spiral, Love Pour Over Me, Portia, Awaken Blessings of Inner Love and Rosetta The Talent Show Queen. She has interviewed New York Times bestselling authors, movie producers and editors at Off The Shelf Books Talk Radio. Visit Denise Turney's official website at chistell.com.
