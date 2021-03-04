THE GEORGE FLOYD BILL FOLLOWS THE NBCSL J.A.Y.SON RESOLUTION
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the passage of the George Floyd police reform bill by the House of Representatives today, the impact of entertainment media becomes more self-evident.
The soon-to-be-released independent feature film “Negative Exposure” was previewed for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in November and created such an impact that they proposed and passed a resolution named after the main character in the film. The compelling and controversial movie poses the provocative inferred question “What if” the tables were turned, and young underserved white men were victimized and targeted by Black law enforcement? “Negative Exposure” served as a catalyst for the NBCSL to pass a resolution to address community development and police reform, named after the fictional main character of the film. The J.A.Y.son (Just As Your Son) resolution will serve as a tool for State legislators to bring back to their states for inclusion in their efforts to move police reform forward. The NBCSL membership includes 700 Black state legislators from 47 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands, representing more than 50 million Americans of various racial backgrounds.
The George Floyd bill, which would ban chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement, now advances to the Senate.
