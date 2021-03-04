New Pharmaceutical Industry Developments for 2021

Formaspace manufactured the casework lab furniture for a blood lab at a medical device manufacturer. It features an impressive 24′ continuous Stainless Steel countertop with Stainless Steel cabinets and pegboards.

Illustration of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein responsible for binding to human ACE2 receptors. New mutations in this spike protein are creating variants in the virus that may interfere with the effectiveness of some Covid-19 vaccine products.